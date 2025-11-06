Broncos Work Out Ex-WR in Bid to Plug Roster Hole
The Denver Broncos parted ways with wide receiver Jalen Virgil in August of 2024. He was waived at the final roster cut-downs.
However, Virgil would sign with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in seven games for the club in 2024. Most of his impact was on special teams as a gunner.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and Virgil was back at Broncos HQ for a workout, according to the wire. The Broncos have an open spot on the 53-man roster after parting ways with special teams ace J.T. Gray, who would only appear in one game despite being with the club for about three weeks.
If the Broncos are interested in Virgil, it's likely for his special teams acumen. He did return punts and kicks back in 2022 when he first cracked into the league as a college free agent out of Appalachian State.
The Broncos signed him as a college free agent, and he stuck around for a couple of years, mostly on the practice squad. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, he's a stout receiver with decent speed.
However, the Broncos seem to be happy with their wide receiver corps, opting to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, despite being linked to some juicy rumors. The one caveat here is the injury to Marvin Mims Jr., who suffered a concussion in Week 8 and missed Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It will see him also miss Thursday night's tilt vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Could the Broncos be thinking of Virgil as a temporary stop-gap for Mims? After all, Michael Bandy stepped in last week in Houston and promptly muffed a punt.
I have my doubts that Denver is curious about Virgil's punt-returning skills. It's likely more in the gunner realm, as the Broncos have struggled tremendously this season in covering punts and kicks.
Gray was supposed to help stabilize things, but the Broncos didn't use him until Week 9 in Houston, and he suffered an injury. The Broncos parted ways with him on Tuesday with an injury settlement.
So, if Virgil was able to show well in his workout and give the Broncos confidence he could help their coverage units on special teams, perhaps that's his way back into the fold. The fact that he can also catch passes as a wideout is a bonus.
As a rookie in 2022, Virgil caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Many Broncos fans will remember him with fondness during the first year of the Russell Wilson era.
Stay tuned.