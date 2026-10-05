Sean Payton Responds to Dre Greenlaw Confrontation After Broncos-49ers

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw played like a man possessed against the Denver Broncos.

It's like Greenlaw had a chip on his shoulder, but I can't imagine why. In all seriousness, we know why he was uniquely motivated to go against the Broncos: he was released after one season in Denver.

In the 49ers' 24-14 win over the Broncos , Greenlaw finished with a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo) and was often seen pointing toward head coach Sean Payton and the Denver sideline. After the game, Greenlaw was a bit fired up, as he intercepted Payton at midfield and was kind of pulled away by his fellow linebacker Fred Warner.

Dre Greenlaw needed Fred Warner to pull him away from Sean Payton at midfield (footy via @Romi_Bean) pic.twitter.com/Ni8aFW6ra8 — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) October 5, 2026

Payton's Post-Game Comment

Sean Payton congratulates Kyle Shanahan at midfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton seemed unperturbed by Greenlaw's antics. At the post-game podium, Payton had nothing but good things to say about Greenlaw, which has been his message when asked about the veteran linebacker at every turn since Denver released him this past spring.

"No. Listen, when I say this —and I said this to [49ers head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] afterwards—I think the world of him," Payton said of Greenlaw post-game. "Really love everything about him. He plays with that emotion, and so all good."

Payton's remarks echoed what he said when asked about Greenlaw on Friday. Clearly, Payton laments the unfortunate way that injuries hamstrung Greenlaw's one season with the Broncos and ended his tenure two seasons early.

“He’s such a passionate player. [I’m] a huge fan, and it’s why we signed him," Payton said of Greenlaw on Friday. "He got nicked up, and the injury bug was something that he was fighting, but just that process of getting to know him and him being here, I feel like we’re better for it. He’s exactly what you’re looking for in a football player, not any position-specific, but it’s all football.”

Dre Greenlaw talking shit to Sean Payton on the sideline after that tackling Harvey near the broncos sideline pic.twitter.com/H3qlfBxI7z — Will Sage (@_wsage) October 4, 2026

For his part, Greenlaw was asked whether his first tackle against the Broncos released a little tension, given that he turned and pointed to Payton on the sideline.

"Uh, I mean, nah," Greenlaw said. "I just pointed at him."

When asked whether there was any "chatter" with his former Broncos teammates during the game, Greenlaw dismissed that notion, too, claiming that "it's all love and respect."

"All them players, I love all the players," Greenlaw said. "Every single person that's on that field over there. I mean, sure, there's a couple of them that weren't there last year; they got the talk, but, I mean, everybody else that I was with out there last year, for the most part, they know how I play the game, so it's all love and respect."

Why it Didn't Pan Out in Denver

Dre Greenlaw celebrates a goal-line stand. | Trask Smith / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos signed Greenlaw to a three-year deal worth $35 million in the spring of 2025. The Broncos knew he was an injury risk, given his history with the 49ers, but they loved his makeup so much that they were willing to roll the dice.

That's Payton for you. He looked past the obvious downside risk because he was such a fan of Greenlaw.

Alas, it kind of blew up in Payton's face because Greenlaw suffered an offseason quad injury, which haunted him throughout the summer and preseason. He ended up starting the 2025 regular season on injured reserve.

In his first game as a Bronco, Greenlaw was activated ahead of Week 7's tilt against the New York Giants, which Denver stormed back to win thanks to a 33-point fourth quarter. After the game, Greenlaw's run-in with an official led to a one-game suspension . He was accused of verbally threatening a ref.

Between his injuries and suspension, Greenlaw only appeared in eight games with the Broncos, with seven starts. He finished with 45 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

There were rumblings during the season that Greenlaw struggled to pick up Vance Joseph's defense. We later learned how true that was, as the Broncos released him in March, and he went on to talk publicly about how difficult the system was, saying he " just wasn't happy " in Denver.

The Takeaway

Greenlaw landed on his feet, reuniting with the 49ers. He seems to have picked up right where he left off in San Francisco.

It's a disappointment that the Greenlaw experiment didn't pan out. Payton clearly regrets it — not the signing of Greenlaw, but how the Broncos were unable to make it work and will the injury bug to avoid him.

Payton refused to say one bad word about Greenlaw. And to Greenlaw's credit, he too would not say anything bad about his former head coach or team.

And that, as they say, is that.

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