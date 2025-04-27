3 Glaring Positions Browns Must Still Address After NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns certainly had a wild NFL Draft, making multiple trades and ultimately landing Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. I don't think anyone had that on their bingo card.
But while the Browns stole headlines, they didn't exactly target all of their needs in the draft, and that's understandable. After all, they just went 3-14. You can't expect them to fill all of their holes in one fell swoop.
However, there is no doubt that there are still some areas Cleveland needs to address following the draft, and here are three position groups in particular that the Browns need to manage.
Wide receiver
It seemed like a given that Cleveland would draft a wide receiver at some point, especially considering that most felt Travis Hunter to the Browns was a foregone conclusion.
Instead, Cleveland traded out of the No. 2 overall pick, landed at No. 5 and took defensive tackle Mason Graham. The Browns then passed up on multiple opportunities to select a receiver throughout the rest of the draft, particularly in the fourth round when they doubled down at running back.
This was an incredibly deep class for wide outs, so it certainly seems like a missed opportunity for Cleveland. Right now, the Browns have next to no proven talent behind Jerry Jeudy at the position, unless you count Cedric Tillman, who showed flashes in 2024.
What will Cleveland do now? Will it attempt to land Keenan Allen? Will it explore a reunion with Amari Cooper? Or will the Browns punt on a receiver altogether? Whatever they do, they need to rectify the issue at some point, or just hope youngsters like Tillman and Jamari Thrash break out.
Offensive line
A couple of years ago, Cleveland actually boasted one of the best offensive lines in football, but things certainly took a turn for the worse in 2024.
Injuries absolutely played a role, but with many of the Browns' offensive linemen aging, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. They are returning much of the same unit for 2025, but is that really the best way to go?
Cleveland should have absolutely looked to add some depth in the draft, but the Browns didn't select a single offensive lineman. They do have massive international lineman Roy Mbaeteka on the roster, and perhaps they are hoping that a young player like Zak Zinter will step up.
But there is no question that there is reason for trepidation about Cleveland in the trenches, as the Browns took a significant step back in that area last season. Be on the lookout for Cleveland potentially bringing back Jedrick Wills, who remains unsigned.
Cornerback
On the surface, the Browns look pretty set at cornerback. Denzel Ward is elite, and Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. are at least serviceable. But a deeper dive into the position reveals that Cleveland actually needs help there.
Ward has now suffered six concussions during his NFL career, which definitely makes his future a bit murky. Meanwhile, both Newsome and Emerson—who each struggled in 2024—are slated to hit free agency next March. It seems unlikely the Browns will re-sign both of them.
There were a bunch of intriguing cornerbacks available in this year's draft class, so to see the Browns not even nab one was a bit surprising. Heck, there were some who felt Cleveland might even take a corner over the first couple of rounds.
Maybe a youngster like Cameron Mitchell emerges in 2025. Otherwise, the Browns will certainly find themselves in need of cornerback assistance sooner rather than later.
