Cleveland Browns' Mock Draft 1.0: No First-Round QB Despite No. 2 Pick
Following the conclusion of the Cleveland Browns' 2024-25 season on Sunday, fans are beginning to switch their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns' 3-14 record this year granted the franchise with the gift of the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft. However, many draft analysts believe that this class is weak at the quarterback position, to which some believe General Manager Andrew Berry could trade back and land future draft capital.
While Berry is known for trading down in the draft, this edition will not include any trades.
Here's the first edition of the Cleveland Browns' 2025 four-round mock draft.
Round One, Pick No. 2: Mason Graham (IDL, Michigan)
Graham is everything you want in a defensive tackle. He finished with a PFF run defense grade of 92.4, while also posting five sacks and 20 quarterback hurries in 2024. The potential pairing of Graham inside and star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett could form one of the best defensive lines in the league.
Round Two, Pick No. 33: Cameron Williams (OT, Texas)
If head coach Kevin Stefanski is back with the organization next season, then Texas Longhorns' offensive tackle Cameron Williams would be the perfect fit to help revive the trenches.
The 6-foot-5, 335 lbs. lineman gave up three sacks so far in his first full season as a starter. With Stefanski's zone-heavy blocking schemes, Williams would be a great fit for a Browns line that struggled this season. The young talent has an 84 zone grade so far in 2024, according to PFF.
Round Three, Pick No. 67: Zy Alexander (CB, LSU)
General manager Andrew Berry is notorious for taking a cornerback at some point in the draft, as he has drafted at least one cornerback in every draft since 2020.
LSU's Zy Alexander could be an interesting fit in round three for Cleveland. He's got the perfect mold for a cornerback at 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. In 2024, Alexander's completion percentage when targeted was 43.5 percent, while also allowing a total of 20 receptions for 219 yards in 11 games.
Round Three, Pick No. 93: Ar'maj Reed-Adams (IOL, Texas A&M)
The depth of interior offensive lineman is solid, so why not continue to build up the line?
Texas A&M's Ar'maj Reed-Adams would be an excellent pick here late in round three. He has experience playing inside and outside, but took a majority of his snaps at right guard this year for the Aggies. Reed-Adams gave up three sacks throughout his collegiate career, which proves his reliability up front.
Round Four, Pick No. 103: Jaylin Noel, (WR, Iowa State)
With wide receiver Elijah Moore set to become a free agent this offseason, it's time that the Browns look for a potential replacement in the slot.
Jaylin Noel was one of the man catalysts for Iowa State's offense this year, as the senior receiver finished the 2024 season with 80 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. He spent most of his time with the Cyclones in the slot, thus making him a good fit for Cleveland if Moore does not resign.