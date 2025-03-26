Browns' NFL Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed by Russell Wilson
The Cleveland Browns were reportedly pursuing Russell Wilson, but the veteran quarterback ultimately signed with the New York Giants on Tuesday.
Now, the Browns have been painted into a corner as far as finding another established signal-caller is concerned, as it's basically Kirk Cousins or bust.
Or, Cleveland can simply draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next and roll with Kenny Pickett as insurance, and that is exactly what the Browns may be planning on doing.
The Giants' decision to sign Wilson—along with Jameis Winston—could very well be a clear indication that they know neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders will be available at No. 3 next month, and what does that mean? Cleveland will be taking a quarterback.
There has been much deliberation concerning what the Browns will do with their first-round draft choice. While the logical thing to do would be selecting a signal-caller, some have felt that Cleveland could go against the grain and pick either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.
Here's the thing, though: New York is also in dire need of a quarterback, so if Ward or Sanders are there at No. 3, the Giants would certainly take either one of them. But New York's recent decisions are a hint that it may have gotten some intel that neither will be on the board.
It just would not make much sense for the Giants to add both Wilson and Winston if they thought they were would be getting Ward or Sanders. New York also opted to keep Tommy DeVito, so it has three quarterbacks on the roster already. Big Blue certainly won't be carrying four of them.
Of course, the Giants can always part ways with DeVito, but again, the decision to sign a pair of veterans is a major tell that they don't expect Ward or Sanders to be there when they are on the clock.
The Browns have long been cast as an NFL laughing stock, and to be fair, they have been. But given how dire Cleveland's situation is under center, it seems hard to fathom the Browns seriously passing on a quarterback in a few weeks.
For as much discussion as there has been in terms of what Cleveland will do at No. 2, New York may have just given away its plan.
