Cleveland Browns Should Target This Potential Nick Chubb Replacement

Here's why the Cleveland Browns must target this star running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dylan Feltovich

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami running back Damien Martinez (RB22) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and all the talk around the Cleveland Browns has revolved around what the franchise does with the No. 2 pick. But with star running back Nick Chubb still a free agent, the question regarding the running back position still remains unanswered.

Luckily for general manager Andrew Berry, this year's class is filled with many talented backs, including Miami Hurricanes' Damien Martinez.

In his three collegiate seasons at both Oregon State and Miami, Martinez has been one of the most underrated running backs in the nation. He finished his 2024 campaign with 1,006 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on a career-low 160 attempts. Despite his low usage, Martinez excelled in both the zone and gap schemes due to his excellent combination of size and elusiveness.

In addition to his impressive film, Martinez put up solid numbers at the 2025 NFL Combine. He ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, which is a great number for a back that weighed in at 217 lbs. This landed him a Relative Athletic Score of 8.16 out of 10, according to Math Bomb. RAS is a way to "gauge a player’s athletic abilities relative to the position they play".

If drafted by Cleveland, Martinez could quickly become a difference-maker in the team's offensive attack. Currently, the Browns leading rusher, Jerome Ford, is known for his explosive rushing ability in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. However, the Browns' offense has greatly benefited from a two-back system. Martinez would be a perfect compliment to Ford, as Martinez could be the team's early-down rusher.

This year's running back class is loaded with talent, which could play into the Browns favor if they decide to hunt Martinez in the upcoming draft. Cleveland holds picks No. 94 and 104 in the draft, which is the projected area that Martinez could land.

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

