Is this Browns Player Already Doomed in Cleveland?
The Cleveland Browns held their first round of organized team activities this week, and there were some notable absences. Obviously, Myles Garrett not being present was the biggest story, but there were a couple of other no-shows that caught some attention.
Perhaps the most interesting one was cornerback Greg Newsome II, who is entering the final year of his contract and has been floated in trade speculation for the last year.
Newsome is unquestionably one of the most obvious trade candidates the Browns have, which makes his non-appearance at OTAs that much more conspicuous.
Of course, these workouts were entirely optional, so Newsome did not have to be there. However, his absence certainly speaks volumes, especially for someone who did not have the greatest year in 2024.
Newsome was actually very impressive the season prior and was viewed by some as a potential breakout player heading into last year, but just like almost everything else in Cleveland during the 2024 campaign, things did not exactly pan out for the former first-round pick.
The Browns were expected to move Newsome by the trade deadline, but they actually decided to hold onto him, which certainly came as a surprise. But how much longer does Newsome really have in Cleveland?
Based on recent events, perhaps not long. The Browns already have Denzel Ward under contract, and Martin Emerson Jr. is also slated to hit free agency next March. It seems hard to imagine Cleveland keeping both Newsome and Emerson, and the latter will likely be the cheaper of the two.
Given the fact that the Browns have entered a rebuild (whether they want to admit it or not), trading Newsome for a draft pick before he potentially walks for nothing. Yes, Cleveland may be able to bag a compensatory pick if he does depart, but that isn't guaranteed. It may be worth it for the Browns to get the bird in the hand now.
What should be mentioned, though, is that Cleveland did not select a cornerback in the NFL Draft. That could make it less probable that the team moves Newsome. Even if the Browns plan on giving Cameron Mitchell a shot, it would still leave them with limited depth at the position.
Regardless, it just seems difficult to envision Newsome remaining in Cleveland past 2025.
