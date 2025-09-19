Three Cleveland Browns players who could be traded if struggles continue
Week 2 is usually way too early in the NFL to press the panic button. Yet, the Cleveland Browns are very close, if not already there, having serious conversations about how they might want to approach the rest of the year.
The idea of a rebuilding year was already known in Cleveland, but part of a rebuild could involve moving on from certain pieces. Here are some players the Browns could move before the trade deadline if struggles continue.
Greg Newsome
Greg Newsome is someone who’s found himself at the center of trade debates among Browns discourse for several years now. He is currently in the final year of his contract in Cleveland. Newsome was forced to move inside to the slot with the emergence of Martin Emerson.
However, after Emerson was knocked out for the year in camp, Newsome got the chance to move back to the outside. He has played quite well for the Browns' defense. Entering free agency at the end of the year, the Browns could look to cash in on Newsome’s play and get some value for him at the deadline. This could be preferable instead of losing him for nothing in free agency.
Jerome Ford
Another name that’s been popping up a lot in Browns trade talks is Jerome Ford. Ford is also in his last year under contract with the team. He has been a point of contention among fans. His feast or famine running style of breaking large runs or being tackled in the backfield has begun to wear on the Cleveland fan base.
Regardless, Ford has shown himself to be a back who can produce. With the emergence of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, Ford could now be an expendable piece. The Browns could use him to get value at the deadline.
David Njoku
Another rookie who has shown great promise so far for the Browns is Harold Fannin Jr. The emergence of Fannin, along with the clear struggles and lack of answers in the Browns' passing game, could lead Cleveland to consider maximizing the value of fan favorite tight end David Njoku.
The former Pro Bowl tight end is an unrestricted free agent in 2026 and is turning 30 years old. Cleveland could move him to a contender for an early to mid-round pick, depending on how hungry some contenders may be for a playmaking vertical threat to add to their passing game at tight end. Njoku would be an attractive addition for a variety of teams like the Chargers, Bills, Commanders, and 49ers seeking an extra boost to their passing games.