Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11

Where to find the week 11 matchup for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, as well as a little tale of the tape.

In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo.

What once looked like a possible advantage for the Browns in snow conditions with their run game, is now going to be played in a dome. There will be no weather to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills' offense, Cleveland is going to have to try to rise to the task. The Browns badly need to move on from the awful showing they put out against the Miami Dolphins, and need to play better overall.

Cleveland looks to be as healthy as they’ve been in some time outside of a Greg Newsome II concussion that came out of nowhere. This game will come down to if Cleveland can turn Allen over, he’s thrown six interceptions in the last three games.

This one is on the early day slate and here is where you can find it.

Watch/Listen

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Stream: NFL +

