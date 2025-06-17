Adam Schefter Makes Surprising Statement About Browns' QB Room
While there is a lot of uncertainty amongst the Cleveland Browns in regards to the franchise's quarterback situation, fans recently received some insider information on Tuesday about the current battle.
When asked if he believes that Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders could get the opportunity to win the starting job on ESPN's UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio, NFL insider Adam Schefter stated that he would not at the beginning of the season, unless he "lights it up".
"Not to start the season, unless he just lights it up and we've never seen anybody do that," Schefter told UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio. "There has been one quarterback drafted in the third round or later that has wound up winning the starting quarterback job on opening day, and that was Dak Prescott in 2016."
In addition to his thoughts on Sanders potentially starting week one, Schefter also revealed that it would be an "upset" if either quarterbacks Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett do not win the starting job prior to the first game of the season.
“I think it would be an upset if Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett were not the Browns opening day starting QB," Schefter said. "And then, you hope that one of these younger guys can develop, play well enough to win that starting job.”
After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has received tons of praise from both the media and coach staff for his efforts in training camp. The former Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, as he threw for over 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his pass attempts.
While Sanders is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, it's worth mentioning that Dillon Gabriel has also been generating some hype out of training camp. Gabriel, who was selected two rounds before Sanders in the most recent draft, has the clear-cut advantage of draft positioning over Sanders, which makes the son of legendary NFL star Deion Sanders' journey to becoming the starter a more difficult path.
However, with Schefter recent remarks on the current state of the franchise's quarterback room, both Gabriel and Sanders will have to blow away the coaching staff during training camp in order to become the starting quarterback week one.
