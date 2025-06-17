Browns Insider Believes Team Could Make Shocking QB Choice
As we slowly approach the 2025 NFL season, the drama surround the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room continues to be the primary concern heading into this year.
After they traded for Kenny Pickett and signed former Browns' hero Joe Flacco at the beginning of the offseason, the front office made the shocking decision to draft two rookie quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. And while many believe the franchise will move off one of the players prior to the start of the season, this may not be the case.
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot wrote about the state of the franchise's quarterback room on Monday, claiming that there is a "decent chance" that all four could survive the roster cutdown.
"For this season, the Browns will continue to give all four quarterbacks a bona fide chance, probably at least until after the two joint practices with Philly before the Aug. 16 preseason game there," Cabot wrote. "But come roster cutdown day Aug. 27, there’s a decent chance all four will be on the 53-man roster."
One of the main reasons Cabot emphasizes is the fact that Cleveland is using a total of $7.6 million in cap space on their current quarterback room, outside of Deshaun Watson. This flexibility would allow for the Browns to not only accurately assess the quarterback room through the 2025 season, but also support the team if they can make a playoff run next season.
"If the Browns find themselves still in the playoff conversation after eight games, they’ll start whoever gives them the best chance to win regardless of their need to evaluate the rookies," Cabot claimed. "In that case, they might even hang onto all four for the season. But if they’re out of it by then, or close to it, they’d undoubtedly consider unloading a veteran and turning it over to the rookies."
Depending on how the Browns approach the quarterback situation in 2025, they will have two of the four players under contract heading into 2026 in Sanders and Gabriel. If one of the two rookie quarterbacks impresses the front office enough, or if Pickett thrives, Cleveland can ride with the rookie or attempt to resign Pickett after the season.
If none of the four end up winning the job for 2026, general manager Andrew Berry has two first-round picks in next year's draft, which could be used on a quarterback.
