AFC Opponent Could Pursue Browns' Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns will have to make a tough decision about running back Nick Chubb this offseason.
Just a couple of short years ago, Chubb was one of the best running backs in the NFL. He struck fear in the hearts of any opponent that he faced.
Unfortunately, a knee injury completely changed his career trajectory.
While he was able to return from the injury in 2024, Chubb did not look like his old self. He ended up playing in eight games, carrying the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers average out to just 3.3 yards per carry.
At 29 years old, Chubb is a big gamble. The Browns don't have a lot of financial flexibility and may be forced to let him walk if he receives bigger offers elsewhere.
Who could look to sign Chubb this offseason?
Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Tennessee Titans could be a potential Chubb suitor this offseason.
"The Tennessee Titans may want more backfield talent next to Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears to help support a young quarterback—which Tennessee will, presumably, draft No. 1 overall," they wrote.
Chubb simply cannot be viewed as a clear-cut workhorse running back. There is a chance that he could bounce back to being that level of player in 2025, but there is no guarantee of that happening.
Seeing Chubb walk away would be a tough pill to swallow. Cleveland fans absolutely love him, but the reality of the situation is that the NFL is a busniess. If the Browns don't think that Chubb can get back to being a high-end starter, they may be forced to consider parting ways with him.
It will be interesting to see what happens this offseason, but Chubb will be a name to keep a close eye on.
Should he be allowed to test the market, the Titans could very well be a team to watch. Only time will tell, but there is a very real chance that Chubb's time with Cleveland could be drawing short.
