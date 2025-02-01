Browns, Shedeur Sanders Rumors Are Buzzing
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and they are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick. However, there have been rumblings that they could take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter as well.
If the Browns do go with a quarterback, they will have a chance to take at least one or the other of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Should the Tennessee Titans pass on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, Cleveland would have its choice of the two signal callers.
While either option would be an upgrade from what the Browns had in 2024 and would offer a long-term solution under center, Sanders has been the major buzz in Cleveland.
Fans would love to see Sanders end up becoming the new franchise quarterback of the Browns.
That being said, one Cleveland insider also confirmed the buzz rising surrounding the Browns and Sanders. Mary Kay Cabot spoke out about the rising rumors surrounding the two parties.
“They have the number two pick, they can get their hands on one of the top two in the draft in either Cam or Shedeur. There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of connection going around between the Browns and Shedeur,” Cabot revealed.
Cleveland could see the franchise take a massive jump by taking Sanders. If he reaches his full potential, he has a chance to become a legitimate superstar at the NFL level.
During the 2024 college football season, Sanders put together a huge year. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four rushing touchdowns.
Bringing in the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders would ignite the excitement within the Browns' fan base. There would be something to talk about again and a long-term future to look forward to.
Granted, Sanders comes with his concerns. He is not a guarantee to become a star at the NFL level.
Taking a bet on his raw potential and Cleveland's ability to develop him is something that Andrew Berry should strongly consider. Sanders has shown enough arm talent that the Browns would have an elite base to start from.
With all of the hype and buzz rising around Sanders and Cleveland, it's starting to become a very real possibility that the Browns will draft him to be the new face of their franchise.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors and speculation about what Cleveland will do at No. 2. Sanders is the hot name right now, but that is subject to change between now and the NFL Draft.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
READ MORE: NFL Insider Gives Update on Browns' NFL Draft Plan
READ MORE: Browns Receive Another Push to Draft Shedeur Sanders
READ MORE: Former Browns QB Fires Back at Chiefs, NFL Referee Theories
READ MORE: Analyst Proposes Bold Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Strategy
READ MORE: Former QB Suggests Wild Move for Cleveland Browns