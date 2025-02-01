Browns Connected to Massive Sleeper WR
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns have a few needs to focus on. Obviously, bringing in a quarterback is a major need and they also need to improve the offensive line.
There are a few positions defensively that the Browns could also consider upgrading.
Outside of those areas, Cleveland could also use more wide receiver help. Jerry Jeudy put together a big-time season, but the Browns need more talent behind him on the depth chart.
With that in mind, a major sleeper has been linked as a potential player of interest for Cleveland.
Zach Jackson of The Athletic thinks that Washington State standout wide receiver Kyle Williams could be a late-round fit for the Browns and could develop into being something special for the Browns.
“Williams showed off impressive quickness and separation ability during Senior Bowl week. He might not last this long on draft weekend, but he looked like he could help the Browns’ receiving corps. Even at just 156 pounds, Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson probably goes before this. TCU wideout Jack Bech is a bigger target who also had a nice week catching deep throws at the Senior Bowl, but he’ll probably be off the board a lot earlier than the sixth round,” Jackson said.
While he is not a big name heading into the NFL Draft, Williams put together a monstrous 2024 college season.
During the year, Williams dominated opponents for Washington State. He racked up 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 17.1 yards per reception.
It's very likely that Cleveland will focus on their bigger needs early in the draft. Finding a way to land a wide receiver steal in the later rounds would be a huge win.
Williams is a name to keep a very close eye on. There is no guarantee that any college player will translate well to the NFL, but Williams certainly looks the part of an NFL wideout.
