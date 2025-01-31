NFL Insider Gives Update on Browns' NFL Draft Plan
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the NFL offseason with quite a few needs to address. That has left a lot of questions about how they are going to accomplish everything they need to accomplish.
Without having much money available, the Browns will not be able to be huge players in free agency. However, they do hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cleveland has to make sure to bring in an elite talent with that selection. Many want them to take a quarterback, but there have been rumblings that the Browns could go with pass rusher Abdul Carter.
That being said, there is no telling what the front office will end up choosing to do.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport has now revealed what he thinks Cleveland will do with the No. 2 pick. He believes that the Browns are likely to take a quarterback.
“You know the Browns are probably going to take one, and the Giants are probably going to take one,” Rapoport said.
No matter who Cleveland ends up picking at No. 2, the franchise needs them to be great. After a brutal 2024 season, the Browns need to improve across the board.
Andrew Berry, the team's general manager, is also working for his job this offseason. If he comes through with a dud offseason, there is a very good chance that Cleveland would part ways with him.
Facing pressure is part of the job, but this offseason is different. The Browns are literally at a crossroads where they could improve and become a contender again, or they could go back down into a full rebuild. Fans simply couldn't handle another full rebuild and waiting years to be a playoff team.
With the No. 2 pick, Cleveland truly has four options. They could go with Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, or Carter. All four players would be good selections.
It will be interesting to see which player the Browns feel gives them the best chance to build back to being a contender quicker.
