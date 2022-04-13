Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence, Says he Feels Disrespected by Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield broke his silence since the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield said he feels disrespected and much more.

Baker Mayfield broke silence for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Mayfield went on to the Ya Neva Know podcast to speak.

Much of the episode was talking about Mayfield’s college career, how he got to Texas Tech and why he left there. Mayfield said he never wanted to leave Texas Tech, but they didn’t want to give him a scholarship, even after starting five games.

Mayfield said he grew up an Oklahoma fan and going there was an easy choice, plus he received the scholarship.

Further into the episode the Browns began to be brought up. A co-host mentioned how they have to root for the Browns, Mayfield said maybe not much longer.

“I feel disrespected 100%. I was told one thing and they completely did another."

Browns trading for Watson left Mayfield feeling not well about the situation. He believes that he was coming back healthy next year and that was it.

Mayfield then spoke about this past year, playing through the injury and such.

“This past year was rough. It was rough on me and my family. It sucked. I knew what I could be doing, but I wasn’t in a physical state to do it,” Mayfield said.

No matter what happens, when Mayfield is inevitable traded or cut, he doesn’t seem to have an ill feeling toward Cleveland.

“I really truly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland and what I tried to give to that place. True Cleveland-ers and Browns fans know.”

