Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence, Says he Feels Disrespected by Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield broke his silence since the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Mayfield said he feels disrespected and much more.

Baker Mayfield broke silence for the first time since the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Mayfield went on to the Ya Neva Know podcast to speak.

Much of the episode was talking about Mayfield’s college career, how he got to Texas Tech and why he left there. Mayfield said he never wanted to leave Texas Tech, but they didn’t want to give him a scholarship, even after starting five games.

Mayfield said he grew up an Oklahoma fan and going there was an easy choice, plus he received the scholarship.

Further into the episode the Browns began to be brought up. A co-host mentioned how they have to root for the Browns, Mayfield said maybe not much longer.

“I feel disrespected 100%. I was told one thing and they completely did another."

Browns trading for Watson left Mayfield feeling not well about the situation. He believes that he was coming back healthy next year and that was it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mayfield then spoke about this past year, playing through the injury and such.

“This past year was rough. It was rough on me and my family. It sucked. I knew what I could be doing, but I wasn’t in a physical state to do it,” Mayfield said.

No matter what happens, when Mayfield is inevitable traded or cut, he doesn’t seem to have an ill feeling toward Cleveland.

“I really truly have no regrets of my time in Cleveland and what I tried to give to that place. True Cleveland-ers and Browns fans know.”

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Jarvis Landry hopes to sign before NFL Draft, Browns in mix

By Brandon LittleApr 12, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson signs with Rosenhaus Sports

By Brandon LittleApr 12, 2022
Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) steps back to hand off during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign QB Josh Dobbs Per his Agent

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Re-Signing Safety Ronnie Harrison to One-Year Deal

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Deshaun Watson May Avoid 2022 Suspension

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns Free Agency Slog Could Continue Another Two Months

By Pete SmithApr 8, 2022
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Browns defensive coordinator joins Brian Flores in suit against NFL

By Brandon LittleApr 7, 2022
Cleveland Browns NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
News

Brother of Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Found Dead, Being Investigated as a Homicide

By Brandon LittleApr 6, 2022