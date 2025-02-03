Browns, Myles Garrett Trade Situation Could Get Ugly
The day that Cleveland Browns fans have been dreading has arrived. Myles Garrett has officially requested to be traded away by the team.
Garrett has been the face of the franchise for years. Now, he does not see a legitimate path to winning at a high level with the franchise.
In a statement, Garrett explained his decision process. He made it clear that the decision was not an easy one to make, but that he wants to win a Super Bowl and he does not envision doing that with the Browns.
While Garrett has requested the trade, it does not mean that Andrew Berry and Cleveland will grant him that request.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns do not intend to honor his trade request.
"[The Browns] are sticking to their stance and do not intend to have any conversations or trade [Myles] Garrett," Garafolo said.
Unfortunately, this could end up leading to an ugly scenario. It's understandable that Cleveland does not want to trade Garrett. However, the fact of the matter is that the Browns have put themselves in this position.
Seeing things end the way they could due to this situation is a sad thought. Garrett has meant so much to the city of Cleveland the organization itself. Coming to this decision was not a laughing matter.
If Garrett thought the organization could win, he would be staying. Should they block him from heading elsewhere to accomplish his career goals, the superstar pass rusher would not be happy about it.
Heading into the offseason, Garrett's future is going to be one of the biggest and most talked about storylines in the NFL.
For now, it sure looks like the Browns are going to start a standoff with Garrett. It sounds like they are going to try to strong-arm him to continue playing in Cleveland. That might not end well for either party.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening in the coming days. Things could be preparing to get ugly within the Browns' organization.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
READ MORE: Browns Pushed to Make Bold Move with Nick Chubb
READ MORE: Browns Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Trade with Raiders
READ MORE: Browns GM Makes Bold Statement About Cap Space
READ MORE: Browns Again Connected to Surprising QB Trade Option