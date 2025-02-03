Browns Pushed to Make Bold Move with Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb is a free agent this offseason and the Cleveland Browns have a decision to make.
Do they think that Chubb can bounce back to being what he once was? At the very least, can he get close to being that level of a running back?
After returning from his gruesome knee injury this season, Chubb did not look like his old self. He carried the football 102 times for 332 yards and three touchdowns, which averages out to just 3.3 yards per carry.
Clearly, that kind of production is not going to get the job done for the Browns in the backfield.
That being said, one analyst believes that Cleveland needs to bring Chubb back for another year.
During a recent segment on "The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," Jason Lloyd was very short and blunt when revealing which free agent the Browns should re-sign.
“It’s Nick Chubb for me,” Lloyd said.
Bringing Chubb back would make sense if it is on a one-year deal. The contract would also have to be very heavily incentivized. Cleveland should not overpay a player who simply didn't play well in eight games during the 2024 campaign.
Granted, Chubb has meant a lot to the city. He has been a superstar for years with the Browns. No one can guarantee that he will ever get back to being an impactful player on the field.
Keeping him in town is certainly an option. Cleveland could also consider letting him test the market and trying to bring in a better player who instills more confidence in his ability to be a high-impact player.
Only time will tell, but the Browns will have to make a decision. It will be interesting to see what the decide to do.
