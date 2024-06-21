Browns O-Line Coach Andy Dickerson Shares How Dawand Jones Can Take A Leap
The Browns didn't necessarily plan on Dawand Jones being thrust into action so soon in 2023. When veteran tackle Jack Conklin went down with a knee injury in Week 1 though, it was up to Jones to solidify one end of the Browns offensive line.
He did that and then some, as the fourth-round pick emerged as a legitimate starting caliber tackle in the NFL. Jones went on to play 11 games, starting nine before suffering an unfortunate season-ending knee injury of his own late in the season.
Six months later, Jones emerged as the first of a trio of potential tackle options for the Browns along with Conklin and 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. Cleveland will spend training camp later this summer sorting out which of the two will start along the offensive line this fall.
New offensive line-coach Andy Dickerson sees all the potential in Jones that the organization saw when it drafted him.
“To come out here and work like he’s been doing in the classroom, you know, he’s asking good questions and he’s engaged," Dickerson said. "You see him out here going and just taking the different techniques. There’s some stuff – it’s not broke, you don’t fix it. But there’s nuances in different things., you see him, and you can see his feel, his charisma and all that."
After a breakout first season, Jones has much loftier expectations in 2024. Claiming a starting job outright would certainly be the next natural step for the Ohio State product.
That's where Dickerson comes in, as he's now tasked with tapping into Jones' mountainous potential and ensuring he takes a leap in year two. He's apparently on the right tack.
"He’s just like everybody else who’s been here in the off-season, just working and learning and just continue to ask questions," said Dickerson. "Get out on the field and work through the techniques and just continue to get that work. And that’s going to lead to the continued growth if you’re consistent with those things.”
---------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns Waive DE Lonnie Phelps Following DUI Arrest
WATCH: Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins Opens Up First Trailer For Madden 25
PFF Considers Browns RB Nick Chubb Top 5 In NFL Following Knee Injury
WATCH: Deshaun Watson Continues Throwing Program During Browns Summer Break
3 Cleveland Browns Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons In 2024
Browns Deshaun Watson Is The Lowest Rated AFC North QB In Madden 25