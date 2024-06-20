Browns Waive DE Lonnie Phelps Following DUI Arrest
It didn't take long for the Browns to cut ties with defensive end Lonnie Phelps, following news of his arrest in Key West, Fla. late Wednesday night.
Cleveland announced on Thursday afternoon that it was waiving the Kansas product, who was charged with a DUI and property damage to a high end restaurant in the incident. On top of a DUI charge, Phelps was charged with property damage as well.
According to the police report, Phelps was under the influence as he plunged his SUV into the wall of the Red Shoe Island Bistro. Pictures obtained by TMZ showed Phelps vehicle protruding out of a giant hole in the outer wall of the restaurant. The damages, according to Cleveland.com, were estimated to be around $300,000.
The report also indicated that Phelps wasn't cooperative with the arresting officers and refused to take a breathalyzer test.
His release brings his short stint with the Browns to an end. Phelps was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and waived at the conclusion of training camp last August. Cleveland quickly re-signed him to the practice squad though, where he spent last season with the franchise.
The Kansas product signed a reserve/futures deal worth $795,000 with the Browns back in January.
