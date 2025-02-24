Browns Star Myles Garrett Linked to Shocking Team by Notable Analyst
The Cleveland Browns are entering the NFL offseason with the trade situation surrounding Myles Garrett at the forefront of their upcoming decisions.
After Garrett went very public with his trade request, it seems almost impossible for the two sides to come back together. Barring a major unforeseen change, Garrett will be on a new team in 2025.
Where could he end up? Quite a few teams have been viewed as legitimate contenders to acquire him.
That being said, a new shocking destination has been brought up as a potential fit.
During a recent appearance on PHNX Sports, former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky stated that he thinks the Arizona Cardinals could make sense as a suitor.
“I don’t know what Arizona’s long term plans are with Kyler. Do they envision him as the guy? Do they not? If they didn’t, then that’s a trade partner,” Orlovsky said.
Basically, what Orlovsky is saying is that Kyler Murray could be a potential piece to include in a trade if the Cardinals aren't sold on him as the long-term quarterback. However, if they are sold on Murray, Arizona could come up with a trade package that includes a lot of draft capital.
Last season, the Cardinals ended up with an 8-9 record. They are not terribly far off from being a playoff team.
Acquiring a superstar defender like Garrett would help them take that jump. They certainly do make sense as a suitor. Whether that deal comes via trading Murray or draft picks, Arizona should pursue the option.
All of that being said, Garrett is going to have a lot of teams banging on the door trying to get a deal done with the Browns. Don't be surprised if the Cardinals end up being one of those teams.
