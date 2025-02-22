Cleveland Browns' Pro Bowl Lineman Undecided on Retirement
For more than a decade, Joel Bitonio has been a mainstay on the Cleveland Browns' offensive line.
Since the Browns selected Bitonio with the 35th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the veteran has started every game in a season eight times over his 11-year career. Bitonio has consistently been one of the best guards in the league, having made the Pro Bowl in each of the last seven seasons.
However, Bitonio's time in the NFL may soon be coming to an end. Now 33 years old, Bitonio has been mulling retirement.
Bitonio told reporters Saturday that he was undecided on whether or not to retire, but was leaning a certain way. However, he declined to share which direction that was. Bitonio said he would inform the Browns of his decision prior to free agency.
The longtime Cleveland guard is entering the final year of a three-year, $48 million extension that he signed in 2021. If Bitonio does return, he would have a cap hit of approximately $14.3 million.
Bitonio also said that Myles Garrett's trade request would not impact his decision, but he understands why the edge rusher is frustrated after Cleveland's 3-14 campaign last season.
If the Browns end up losing both Bitonio and Garrett, it would signal a new era for Cleveland, as the pair have been staples of the team for the larger part of the last decade.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: ESPN Insider Opens Up About Browns, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
MORE: Browns Linked to Potential QB Trade with Rams
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Head-Scratching QB Move
MORE: Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia
MORE: Cleveland Browns Should Consider This Blockbuster QB Trade