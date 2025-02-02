Browns Again Connected to Surprising QB Trade Option
The Cleveland Browns will enter the offseason searching for a new starting quarterback. It is widely believed that the franchise will draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that might not end up being the case.
Rumblings have been heard about the Browns taking either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with their first-round selection. That would still leave a need for a new quarterback.
Cleveland could look into signing a name like Sam Darnold in NFL free agency or even Justin Fields. However, there is another route that the front office could explore as well.
Could the Browns trade for a new starting quarterback this offseason?
Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently appeared on 92.3 The Fan and again connected Cleveland to an interesting potential quarterback trade option. He thinks that Seattle Seahawks veteran Geno Smith might be a solid target.
“I’m watching Seattle to see what they are gonna do this year with Geno Smith. If for some reason they move on from Geno, if they decide for some reason that cap number is too much to bear, I would be really interested in bringing him in as a bridge quarterback,” Labbe said.
Bringing Smith in as a bridge quarterback would make a lot of sense. However, how long would that bridge situation be in place?
It would make sense for the Browns to draft a quarterback at No. 2 and bring in a veteran signal caller. That way they would not have to throw their rookie onto the field right out of the gate.
Smith would be the kind of player who could start the 2025 season under center and be replaced at any point that Cleveland feels the rookie is ready to play.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Seahawks, Smith ended up playing in all 17 games. He completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.
In addition to his passing numbers, Smith also rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
Those numbers aren't horrible, but the turnovers are concerning. Smith would not be a long-term option in this scenario, which could make sense.
All of that being said, the Browns are going to have a very interesting offseason. No one knows what to expect from them, but Smith could be a potential quarterback option in Cleveland.
