Browns Star Has Fans Going Wild Over Ridiculous Workout Video
There is no question that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is one of the most talented players in the NFL at his position, even if his numbers have not always reflected that.
Njoku is blessed with incredible physical gifts, which is why the Browns used a first-round draft pick on him back in 2017 to begin with.
Well, those gifts were on full display during a recent workout video, where Njoku is seen throwing around massive amounts of weight in the gym.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass-catcher is certainly one heck of a specimen, and now, he has to work extra hard to keep his job in Cleveland after the Browns selected Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the NFL Draft late last month.
Njoku has just one year remaining on his contract, making him a rather obvious trade candidate between now and the deadline next fall, particularly if Fannin gets off to a strong start during his rookie campaign.
Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, averaging just 7.9 yards per catch. Of course, his quarterback situation was not exactly ideal, so that must be taken into account, but inconsistency has been the story for much of Njoku's career.
The 28-year-old is just two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl campaign after hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores in 2023, but during his first six NFL seasons prior to that, Njoku hit the 500-yard mark just twice.
We'll see if the University of Miami product can put together a stronger year in 2025.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Insider Makes Very Bold QB Prediction for Cleveland Browns
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Arrives For First Work with Cleveland Browns
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals QB Trade He Expects
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to 3 Intriguing Free Agent Wide Receiver Options
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Throws Dismissive Shade at Cleveland Browns