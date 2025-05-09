Former Cleveland Browns WR Makes Heartwarming Announcement
While the wide receiver position is certainly an issue for the Cleveland Browns right now, it's easy to forget that just a few years ago, the Browns had an ultra-talented receiving corps.
Of course, the receiver room was led by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who unfortunately did not become the consistently dynamic duo that many had hoped for when Cleveland put the two Pro Bowlers together. But there was also Donovan Peoples-Jones, who served the Browns very well as a No. 3 option.
Peoples-Jones resided in Cleveland between 2020 and 2023 before being traded to the Detroit Lions midway through the 2023 campaign, which marked his last stop in the NFL.
The 26-year-old has since fallen out of the public eye, and the memory of the former sixth-round pick has begun to fade among Browns fans.
However, Peoples-Jones just re-emerged with a heartwarming announcement, revealing on social media that he has now been sober for two years.
In a world where this is so much negativity, this is truly moving and inspiring, and it's also equally gratifying to see the overwhelmingly positive reactions in the comments.
Peoples-Jones was definitely a big-play threat during his tenure in Cleveland, averaging 15.7 yards per catch. HIs most productive campaign as a whole, though, came in 2022, when he hauled in 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. He also punched in a punt return score that year.
Overall, the University of Michigan product totaled 117 catches for 1,837 yards while reaching the end zone eight times with the Browns.
