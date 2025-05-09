Insider: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Made Bold Statement With 'Strategic' Decision
The Cleveland Browns were scheduled to begin rookie minicamp on Friday, but Shedeur Sanders decided to arrive for workouts a day early.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided some insight into why she felt Sanders made an early arrival, and she thinks the former Colorado Buffaloes star is making a statement.
“I do think that Shedeur strategically got here early to say, ‘I’m not going to be forgotten in this QB competition, and I'm also going to do what I said I'm going to on draft, which is get involved in the community, give back to young people and show Cleveland that I'm serious about this,'" Cabot said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.
Cabot probably hit the nail on the head here. Sanders surely heard all of the chatter about how he apparently bombed interviews during the predraft process, which is rumored to have played a significant role in his slide to the fifth round in spite of initially being viewed as a Day 1 talent.
Sanders has also been slammed with accusations that he was spoiled by his father, Deion Sanders, and that he relied too much on Deion throughout his collegiate career. Remember: Deion coached him both at Jackson State and at Colorado.
Now, the 23-year-old is on the professional level, so he is certainly on a journey to silence his critics and prove everyone wrong by establishing himself as a hard-working presence who has what it takes to become a franchise quarterback.
The Browns took a pair of signal-callers in the draft, also selecting Dillon Gabriel in Round 3, but Sanders is definitely the name everyone is watching to potentially become the long-term answer under center for Cleveland.
