Browns GM Drops Critical Intel on QB Plans
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry vowed to rebuild the quarterback room this offseason. Those efforts have become the most critical storyline of the team's offseason.
So far, though, Berry has added just one quarterback to the roster, trading a fifth-round pick and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
Since then, Cleveland has been linked to several other quarterbacks that have been signed this offseason, including 13-year veteran Russell Wilson, who they hosted for a free agent visit. However, the Super Bowl-winning QB ultimately signed with the New York Giants.
And so, the search has rolled on for Berry and the Browns, but the free-agent market has largely dried up at this point. And so, with less than a month to go until the NFL Draft, Berry has a lot of work to still do.
Speaking at the annual owner's meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday, the Browns' top executive provided an important update on what the room could look like in the coming months.
"It probably depends more on the player than the actual age," said Berry to a small contingent of media members. "I'd say this — we'll probably skew young, just to be quite frank. I think that that's probably more comparable relative to our longer-term goals."
There are several ways to interpret his "skew young" remark. For one, it could mean the team is out on aging veterans like Joe Flacco – who is still a free agent – or Kirk Cousins.
Most prominently, the Browns have been linked to Cousins as a potential QB addition this offseason. However, any pursuit of the 36-year-old took a hit when the Atlanta Falcons chose to guarantee him an additional $10 million shortly after the new league year, keeping him on the roster as an expensive backup for now.
That's made acquiring Cousins much more complicated because it will likely require a trade to pull off, and perhaps force the Browns to pass on a QB in the first round of the draft to convince him to waive his no-trade clause.
The other way to interpret "skew young" could just be that Berry believes two of the three QBs on the Browns depth chart will be younger, including Pickett, who will be 27 by the start of the season.
Berry could also explore a potential trade for other younger names like Joe Milton of the New England Patriots, or Malik Willis of the Green Bay Packers, both of whom could be looking for opportunities to start somewhere else.
Only time will tell what Berry's plan is for the team's most important position. His comments provide an interesting peek into where things could be headed, though.
