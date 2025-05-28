Cleveland Browns QB Trade Could Be Imminent, Insider Believes
The Cleveland Browns added four new quarterbacks this offseason, but it seems incredibly unlikely that they will keep all of them heading into 2025.
The Browns swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco in free agency and picked up both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, creating quite the quarterback controversy with training camp on the horizon.
However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk feels that the Browns will eliminate at least one of those options before camp begins and is predicting Cleveland to move Pickett.
“Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp," Florio said. "They've been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about how he’s looked so good in the offseason program. I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett."
Pickett does seem to make the most logical sense as a trade candidate. With Flacco being 40 years old, he would serve as the perfect bridge and mentor to one of Sanders or Gabriel (let's be honest: it's probably the former), and let's also remember that Flacco led the Brown to the playoffs a couple of years ago.
The question is, what can Cleveland expect to get in return for Pickett? The Browns sent Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Pickett in the initial trade to acquire him. Can they anticipate a larger haul if they flip him?
Even if Cleveland can't find a better return for the former first-round pick, it may just be time for the Browns to cut their losses and move on. Let's be real: Pickett almost certainly isn't going to play a significant role in Cleveland's future, and jettisoning him now will make the process much easier in training camp and preseason.
