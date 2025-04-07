Browns Linked to Franchise-Changing Trade With AFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of one of their most important offseasons in recent memory, and they really need to knock it out of the park in the NFL Draft.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick later this month, and it's beginning to look like they are going to select Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter.
But what about the quarterback position? Cleveland has a dire need under center, and the Browns could solve it by simply taking Shedeur Sanders with their first-round selection.
Well, the good news is there may be a chance for Cleveland to take Hunter at No. 2 while still being able to nab Sanders a bit later.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is projecting the Browns to grab Hunter and then acquire another first-round selection via trade with the Denver Broncos, where they would then proceed to snatch Sanders with the 20th pick.
"Can Cleveland have its custom cake and eat it, too? If New Orleans passes on Shedeur Sanders at No. 9, the watch is on for a major slide," Valentino wrote. "Sanders has the right mental makeup to be a star, but concerns about his average traits are justified. If Cleveland can snipe Pittsburgh for him without giving up a 2026 first-rounder, it should absolutely consider it."
The Steelers draft 21st and are also in desperate need of a quarterback, so if Sanders slips, you can bet Pittsburgh will be waiting to bag him. That's why it's important for the Browns to jump in front of the Steelers if they do want to land Sanders.
Sanders is viewed as the second-best signal-caller in this class behind Cam Ward, who is expected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
If Cleveland can bring in Hunter while still managing to snag Sanders, it would represent one heck of a draft haul for general manager Andrew Berry.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Predicted to Land Shedeur Sanders in Improbable Fashion
MORE: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders
MORE: REPORT: Browns Considering Stunning Draft Pick That May Make Fans Revolt
MORE: Browns Must Take Travis Hunter At No. 2 and Here's Why
MORE: Browns Could Pull Off Mammoth NFL Draft Heist in This Scenario