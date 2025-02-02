Browns GM Makes Bold Statement About Cap Space
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns do not have the best financial situation to work with. A lot of that has to do with the mistake that the franchise made by trading for and signing Deshaun Watson to a massive contract.
Unfortunately, Watson has not come close to working out with the Browns. Not only has he not worked out on the field, he is expected to miss a good chunk if not all of the 2025 season due to a torn Achilles that he suffered and then re-injuring the same Achilles during his recovery.
Despite their financial issues, general manager Andrew Berry is confident that the team will be able to make moves this offseason.
Recently, Berry spoke out and provided a very optimistic outlook for the upcoming offseason.
“We’ve always gone into the management of our salary cap on a multiyear basis,” Berry said. “We’ll have the appropriate level of flexibility for whatever we want to accomplish this spring.”
What could Cleveland be looking to do in free agency? Depending on their thoughts about the quarterbacks at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, they could try to sign a player like Sam Darnold.
If they go the draft route for a quarterback, the Browns badly need to improve their offensive line. They also need to figure out what they're going to do at running back and there are quite a few areas defensively that they could use more talent.
Berry clearly believes that he can create some money if he needs to in order to sign upgrades.
Only time will tell, but Cleveland is expected to be aggressive. The Browns were one of the worst teams in football and that did not sit well with anyone in the organization. Berry is also working for his job at this point in time.
With the pressure mounting, it will be interesting to see what Berry and Cleveland can do this offseason. Hopefully, they're able to make some sizable moves.
