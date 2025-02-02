Browns Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Trade with Raiders
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they are expected to land a new quarterback by most, there is a chance that the Browns could consider going a different direction.
It's very possible that Cleveland could consider trading down and adding more draft capital.
Bringing in more picks could be a very smart decision for the future. That is exactly what they have been projected to do in a new mock draft.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has projected a trade between the Browns and Las Vegas Raiders that would shake up the draft.
He has Cleveland moving pick No. 2 to the Raiders along with pick No. 103 in the fourth round in exchange for the No. 6 pick, the No. 73 pick in the third round, and a 2026 first-round pick.
With the No. 6 pick, Trapasso has the Browns selecting Travis Hunter, which would still be a massive addition.
"Travis Hunter would be such a fun add to this Browns team, and this decision sets the table for a potential ascension for a quarterback -- if needed -- in what should be a better class at that position in 2026. The Browns send No. 2 and No. 103 (fourth-rounder) to Las Vegas and get the Raiders' first-rounder next year and No. 73 (third-rounder) in this draft," Trapasso wrote.
Hunter would be a big-time addition for the offense. Cleveland has Jerry Jeudy on the roster, who just had a breakout season in 2024. Adding Hunter would give the Browns two legitimate playmakers at the position.
Whoever ends up being the starting quarterback would have a much better chance to succeed.
It is going to be a very interesting offseason to keep track of Cleveland. There are a lot of needs that need to be addressed and only so much financial flexibility for them to work with. The NFL Draft is going to be extremely important.
All of that being said, this is just an idea and a suggestion that could make sense for the Browns and Las Vegas. If things ended up shaking out like this, Cleveland would feel very good.
