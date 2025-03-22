Browns QB Lands With Giants on $16 Million Deal
Start spreading the news. The New York Giants have a new veteran quarterback.
According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Cleveland Browns free agent QB Jameis Winston is headed to the Big Apple on a two-year deal that can be worth up to $16 million.
Like Cleveland, the Giants have been scouring the free-agent quarterback market looking for a veteran QB to add to their ranks. Both teams even hosted Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson for an in-person meeting last week.
Suddenly New York seems to have settled on Winston, unless they have plans to still pursue other veteran options. Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, who had a lengthy visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Cleveland could suddenly have one less suitor to compete with for Wilson's services.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network did note that the move doesn't change the team's courting of other veteran QBs like Rodgers or Wilson.
It's no surprise that the Browns opted to let Winston sign elsewhere this offseason. Since the end of the season, several members of the Browns staff have highlighted "decision-making" as the top trait they want in a quarterback.
Winston was the antithesis of that in 2024, tossing 12 interceptions to go along with his 13 touchdowns after taking over for an injured Deshaun Watson in Week 8.
Nothing epitomized Winston's season more than his memorable, Week 13 Monday Night football performance against the Denver Broncos, where he threw for nearly 500 yards, and four touchdowns, but also three interceptions, including two costly pick-sixes that ultimately cost the Browns a win.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Three QBs the Browns are Interested in Adding
MORE: Cleveland Browns' 'Best' Trade Asset May Surprise You
MORE: Cleveland Browns Have Visited With Intriguing Linebacker
MORE: Analyst Delivers Surprising Prediction on Future of Browns GM
MORE: Insider Reveals Stunning Potential QB Solution for Browns