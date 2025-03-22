Browns Digest

Browns QB Lands With Giants on $16 Million Deal

A Cleveland Browns fan-favorite quarterback from 2024 is headed to the New York Giants

Spencer German

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Start spreading the news. The New York Giants have a new veteran quarterback.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Cleveland Browns free agent QB Jameis Winston is headed to the Big Apple on a two-year deal that can be worth up to $16 million.

Like Cleveland, the Giants have been scouring the free-agent quarterback market looking for a veteran QB to add to their ranks. Both teams even hosted Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson for an in-person meeting last week.

Suddenly New York seems to have settled on Winston, unless they have plans to still pursue other veteran options. Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, who had a lengthy visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Cleveland could suddenly have one less suitor to compete with for Wilson's services.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network did note that the move doesn't change the team's courting of other veteran QBs like Rodgers or Wilson.

It's no surprise that the Browns opted to let Winston sign elsewhere this offseason. Since the end of the season, several members of the Browns staff have highlighted "decision-making" as the top trait they want in a quarterback.

Winston was the antithesis of that in 2024, tossing 12 interceptions to go along with his 13 touchdowns after taking over for an injured Deshaun Watson in Week 8.

Nothing epitomized Winston's season more than his memorable, Week 13 Monday Night football performance against the Denver Broncos, where he threw for nearly 500 yards, and four touchdowns, but also three interceptions, including two costly pick-sixes that ultimately cost the Browns a win.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Three QBs the Browns are Interested in Adding

MORE: Cleveland Browns' 'Best' Trade Asset May Surprise You

MORE: Cleveland Browns Have Visited With Intriguing Linebacker

MORE: Analyst Delivers Surprising Prediction on Future of Browns GM

MORE: Insider Reveals Stunning Potential QB Solution for Browns

Published |Modified
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News