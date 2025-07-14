NFL Legend Drops the Hammer on Former Cleveland Browns Star
Last year, the Cleveland Browns refused to hand wide receiver Amari Cooper a long-term contract extension and then decided to trade him to the Buffalo Bills midway through the 2024 NFL campaign.
Both decisions proved to be correct for the Browns, as Cooper struggled in Cleveland during the first half of the season and showed very little signs of life with the Bills, amassing 44 catches for 547 yards and for touchdowns in 14 games between the two squads.
Now, here we are in mid-July, and Cooper remains unsigned in free agency, a strong indication that no NFL teams are all that enamored with the five-time Pro Bowler.
It was recently suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders could potentially pursue a reunion with Cooper, who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career with the Raiders. But former NFL offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who spent eight-star studded years in the Silver and Black, warned Las Vegas to steer clear of the wide out.
“He’s a solid receiver when you get him in open space, but not a good route-running receiver for what I think the Raiders need," Kennedy said on the Raiders Squad Show podcast. "I think they have something like that already on their roster."
Kennedy didn't stop there, though, essentially stating that Cooper's production no longer matches his reputation.
"It doesn’t make sense for me to go out and spend money over a name. That’s all it is right now," he added. "That’s all. Amari Cooper is a name. And I don’t think they should do it.”
It's honestly hard to argue with Kennedy based on what we saw from Cooper last year, but it's also important to remember that the University of Alabama product is also just two seasons removed from hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores.
We'll see if Cooper is able to find a home before the regular season begins.
