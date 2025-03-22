Browns Digest

Browns Sign Intriguing Former Ohio State Defender

Cleveland Browns address one of their biggest defensive needs by signing Tennessee Titans free-agent linebacker

Spencer German

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jerome Baker (17) leaps to avoid collision with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Tennessee Titans linebacker Jerome Baker (17) leaps to avoid collision with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A Cleveland kid is coming home.

According to multiple reports, and confirmed by Cleveland Browns on SI, free-agent linebacker Jerome Baker is signing a one-year deal with the Browns. Baker hails from Bendictine High School and attended Ohio State before being drafted to the NFL in 2018 by the Miami Dolphins.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was first to report the news of Baker's signing on Friday night. It comes after Baker began the 2024 campaign with the Seahawks appearing in five games before being traded to the Titans in early October.

Baker finished the 2024 season having played in 10 games, starting eight. He recorded 61 tackles, including two sacks and forced one fumble, which he also recovered.

The Browns have flirted with signing Baker before, pursuing a potential deal with him last offseason as well. One year later, the two sides were able to iron out a contract to set up a return to his hometown.

While most of Cleveland's biggest needs this offseason reside on the offensive side of the ball, linebacker remains one of the most glaring on defense.

It's unclear at this time what the future holds for Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who injured his neck in Week 8 of last season. Browns brass has provided very vague updates on his status ever since, which has created plenty of uncertainty about his career.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns QB Lands With Giants on $16 Million Deal

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Three QBs the Browns are Interested in Adding

MORE: Cleveland Browns' 'Best' Trade Asset May Surprise You

MORE: Cleveland Browns Have Visited With Intriguing Linebacker

MORE: Analyst Delivers Surprising Prediction on Future of Browns GM

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News