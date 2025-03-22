Browns Sign Intriguing Former Ohio State Defender
A Cleveland kid is coming home.
According to multiple reports, and confirmed by Cleveland Browns on SI, free-agent linebacker Jerome Baker is signing a one-year deal with the Browns. Baker hails from Bendictine High School and attended Ohio State before being drafted to the NFL in 2018 by the Miami Dolphins.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was first to report the news of Baker's signing on Friday night. It comes after Baker began the 2024 campaign with the Seahawks appearing in five games before being traded to the Titans in early October.
Baker finished the 2024 season having played in 10 games, starting eight. He recorded 61 tackles, including two sacks and forced one fumble, which he also recovered.
The Browns have flirted with signing Baker before, pursuing a potential deal with him last offseason as well. One year later, the two sides were able to iron out a contract to set up a return to his hometown.
While most of Cleveland's biggest needs this offseason reside on the offensive side of the ball, linebacker remains one of the most glaring on defense.
It's unclear at this time what the future holds for Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who injured his neck in Week 8 of last season. Browns brass has provided very vague updates on his status ever since, which has created plenty of uncertainty about his career.
