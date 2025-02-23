Browns Urged to Make Major Draft Shake-Up
The Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to take some big swings in this year's NFL Draft.
Their second-overall pick at the top of the board presents a clear shot to do just that, but some around league circles see a chance for the Browns to do a bit more on the first day of the draft, potentially with a trade up for a second selection at the end of the round.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport sees the Browns as a prime trade-up target to nab two first-rounders, ultimately selecting a quarterback with their first pick and scooping up another rookie on a five-year deal not too soon after.
"If the Cleveland Browns have any sense, the team will take a quarterback at No. 2 overall... But that quarterback shouldn't be the only pick the Browns make on April 24," Davenport said. "The Browns have a whopping 12 picks in this year's draft, including a pair of selections in Round 3. That puts Cleveland in solid position to be one of those teams that hops up from early on Day 2 to late in Round 1... Getting a second player with the potential for a fifth-year option is a move Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry would be well-served to make."
As for who the Browns could target with that second selection in the first round, Davenport sees some intrigue in Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. as an appealing fit for the role.
"The Browns have the same chances of contending in 2025 that Purdue has of winning the Big Ten next year," Davenport continued. "That affords the team an opportunity to look at players who may take some time to acclimate to the NFL. Tennessee's James Pearce is a work in progress, especially as a run defender. But as Keith Sanchez wrote for Draft Network, his athleticism and versatility could make him a force as a pass-rusher in the pros."
Instead of going with the route of selecting a top-ranked edge rusher like Abdul Carter at number two, this type of decision could give the Browns the best of both worlds.
Not only can they take a chance on a potential franchise quarterback, but the defensive side of the ball won't be neglected either.
A player of Pearce's caliber would be far from an average pickup as well. The Tennessee product logged 7.5 sacks in 13 games and is seen as one of the best edge prospects in this year's class. For a team that may be out of luck on their superstar pass rusher in Myles Garrett, he could fit the mold of exactly what this team needs to prioritize over the coming months.
Cleveland could very well stick and pick with their bounty of draft selections, but with the trove of assets at their disposal, they could be best served to take a strong look at a bold move like this one.
