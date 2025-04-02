Insider Gets Real on Browns' Potential Kirk Cousins Trade
One of the biggest questions still revolving around the Cleveland Browns moving further into this NFL offseason centers on what's to come with this team's quarterback position for the 2025 campaign.
Of course, the Browns did make an eye-catching move to their signal-caller room amid their trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, but that's not quite enough to instill the necessary confidence for this offense. Whether it be in the form of another trade, a signing, or even a draft pickup, it feels like Cleveland still has a move or two up its sleeve.
In the eyes of The Athletic insider Dianna Russini, perhaps a trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins could be a possibility to shore up those concerns.
Russini dove into the potential idea of the Browns adding Cousins in an intriguing trade hypothetical, calling the concept a "real thing" that's gained some smoke in recent weeks.
"They still have so many questions at quarterback, which brings us to Kirk Cousins. Is that a real thing for Atlanta to trade Kirk to Cleveland? From my sense, yes. I don't know how far along it is right now, I just know there's enough smoke around this and enough conversations being had that this would not be a surprising move. Knowing Kevin Stefanski coached Kirk Cousins when he was in Minnesota, it makes a lot of sense on why that would work."
Cousins and the Browns have had some lingering links as the offseason's progressed, but it seems the pairing could start to have some actual traction with the draft nearing closer and closer.
Considering Cleveland's a prime candidate to be targeting a new quarterback to add into the fold, and a former Kevin Stefanski-led quarterback in Cousins practically has one foot out of the door in Atlanta, his fit with the Browns makes a ton of sense on paper.
Cousins comes off a bit of a rocky campaign during his first showing in Atlanta, putting together 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and a league-leading 16 interceptions with a 66.9% completion percentage. But, perhaps with a new situation alongside a former coach and another full offseason following his brutal Achilles tear, it could provide the optimism necessary to take the swing on a trade.
The biggest question circling Cousins inevitably focuses on his lucrative contract signed with the Falcons last offseason, a deal worth four years, $180 million that now looks a bit overvalued from what his performance represented in 2024.
Considering Browns are already coughing up a major bill as a part of Deshaun Watson's contract, it's hard to see Cleveland taking on much of Cousins' contract on their books in the event they made a move on him.
Yet, if such a decision to trade for the veteran comes at the right price with Atlanta covering a significant chunk of the cost, Cleveland might be the perfect next home for Cousins to attempt and re-establish himself as a capable starting quarterback.
