Insider Hints at 'Something Big' Coming for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are getting their ducks in a row for the NFL Draft, as they are preparing to make their selection with the second overall pick on Thursday night.
But is it possible the Browns won't even be picking at No. 2?
Cleveland could potentially trade its top draft choice, and NFL insider Todd McShay is hearing a whole lot of buzz that something significant could happen over the next day.
"Phone calls are being made. That No. 2 pick, is someone trying to move up?" McShay said. "Apparently there's a team out there that is like, Travis Hunter crazy. ... I feel like something's about to happen."
Up until now, most have assumed that the Browns would be taking Hunter with the No. 2 pick, but perhaps Cleveland could be enticed to move down with the right offer?
There are surely plenty of teams who would be interesting in trading up, so Browns general manager Andrew Berry is probably fielding a ton of phone calls right now. The question is, will he budge?
Hunter is viewed as a generational talent, and if anything, Cleveland would probably prefer to select Hunter and then trade back into the first round to acquire a quarterback. So, barring unforeseen circumstances, the Browns shipping off the second overall pick seems unlikely at this point.
Then again, this is the NFL, and strange things happen here all the time. We'll see if Cleveland ultimately decides to stand pat at No. 2 or if the Browns can be persuaded to move off of the pick.
