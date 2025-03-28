Insider's Update Reveals Browns Leaning Toward Potential NFL Draft Flub
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a quarterback, so considering that they own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, you would think they would just select one at that spot and be done with it. But apparently, the Browns may make things complicated.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has revealed that Cleveland is leaning toward taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with its first-round draft pick, meaning fans may have to wait even longer for a franchise quarterback.
“I would handicap Abdul Carter right now as the likely pick at No. 2 today," Schefter reported on NFL Live. "We reserve the right to change our mind. A lot of things change, but the way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be a Brown, and let’s see how it plays out.”
Carter is viewed by some as the best overall player in this draft class and has been dubbed a generational talent, but the Browns already have that in defensive end Myles Garrett, which makes the potential decision to select Carter a head-scratcher.
Cleveland will have its choice of either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but evidently, the Browns are not in love with either player. Either that, or they feel the Tennessee Titans will grab Ward at No. 1 and aren't enamored with Sanders.
Whatever the case may be, it seriously looks like Cleveland is actually considering passing on a signal-caller next month, which is mind-blowing when you weigh the situation of the franchise.
