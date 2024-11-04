Major Concerns Beginning to Rise About Browns Star RB
The Cleveland Browns could not have been more excited to welcome star running back Nick Chubb back to the field a few weeks back.
When he made his return, the hope was that Chubb would be able to pick up where he left off and be the superstar running back that he has been throughout most of his career. So far, through three games, that version of Chubb has not been seen.
Chubb has carried the football 42 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He has also chipped in two catches for six yards.
Needless to say those numbers are not very impactful.
Due to his slow start through his first three games back, one NFL analyst has raised some concerns about Chubb.
Anthony Lima of Cleveland 92.3 The Fan revealed his concerns during a recent segment on his show.
"I'm not saying that he's done. I'm just saying the Nick Chubb I've seen so far is not in the same galaxy as the Nick Chubb we've seen dominate the league and look like one of the best running backs in modern day history."
At 28 years old, Chubb's career could be difficult to get back on the same track that it was on before the injury. Suffering two gruesome injuries to a knee can be tough to bounce back from.
Granted, there is still plenty of time for Chubb to figure things out. He may just need a bit more time before being able to shoulder the same kind of workload that he used to have.
However, there are also legitimate reasons to be concerned about him.
Hopefully, the rest of the season will see Chubb start to pick up the pace. It's very unfair to judge him completely after just three games back. But, there are reasons to think that the Browns may be in trouble.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Chubb. If he can start picking things up and showing signs of his former ability, Cleveland will be in a great place. Should he continue to struggle, the Browns might be smart to look into bringing in another running back for next season.