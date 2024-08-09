NFL Insider Reveals Major Update On Browns Trade Target Brandon Aiyuk
The Cleveland Browns were said to be in the running for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but it's looking like they may have to abandon their pursuity.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has reported that Aiyuk and the 49ers have re-opened contract negotiations and that there is optimism that the two sides can strike a long-term deal.
Schultz adds that the situation is "very fluid."
This is certainly a sudden development in what otherwise was beginning to look like a lost cause for San Francisco.
Aiyuk is entering the final year of his deal and has not been practicing with the team this summer. He also requested a trade earlier in the offseason.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders were generally viewed as the top contenders to land Aiyuk in the event of a trade, but the Browns emerged as a potential landing spot this week.
Cleveland may have been attempting to put together an offer that included wide receiver Amari Cooper and draft capital, but there were some rumblings that Aiyuk did not want to play for the Browns.
Whatever the case may be, if the 49ers and Aiyuk start making significant progress toward a contract extension, Cleveland can kiss its dream of adding Aiyuk goodbye.
Aiyuk is entering his fifth NFL season and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He has never made a Pro Bowl, but he was named a Second-Team All-Pro last year.