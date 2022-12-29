Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week

Cleveland Browns will have one extra fan rooting for them this week, as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers need some help.

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.

"Go Browns," Rodgers said when he signed off a recent Pat McAfee Show. "We're all gonna be Browns fans this week."

Well, this is because Green Bay needs to win their final two games, and the Commanders need to lose to the Browns or Dallas Cowboys.

This past offseason Rodgers was briefly rumored to be a player the Browns could try to acquire. In the end, there was no chance that Rodgers wanted to come to Cleveland. The rumor was before the trade for Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland and Washington will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and Rodgers just may have his eye on it a bit before he takes on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m.. Green Bay has to beat the Detroit Lions in week 18 to finish things off.

