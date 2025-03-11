REPORT: Browns Showing Interest In Intriguing Free Agent QB
After pulling off a stunning trade for Super Bowl champion quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Cleveland Browns may not be done adding to their quarterback room.
According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, not only are the Browns still in the market for another veteran signal caller, but one of the top names that they've inquired about is former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones.
Jones is currently holding up the quarterback market, according to multiple reports, weighing his options before signing on the dotted line with any team. He's also drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, most notably.
It's been an up-and-down first six years to Jones career since being drafted sixth overall in 2019 by New York. Despite his inconsistencies, however, Jones wound up signing a multi-year extension with the Giants in March of 2023.
That decision wound up backfiring, as the franchise benched and parted ways with Jones in the middle of last season. He wound up signing with the Vikings to finish out the 2025 campaign, where he could catch on again.
The Browns may have other plans, though as Andrew Berry works to build a completely new quarterback room for next season. Jones would represent a potential reclamation project for head coach Kevin Stefanski.
