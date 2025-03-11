Browns Digest

REPORT: Browns Showing Interest In Intriguing Free Agent QB

The Cleveland Browns may still be looking for a veteran quarterback to add to their roster

Spencer German

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After pulling off a stunning trade for Super Bowl champion quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Cleveland Browns may not be done adding to their quarterback room.

According to a report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, not only are the Browns still in the market for another veteran signal caller, but one of the top names that they've inquired about is former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones.

Jones is currently holding up the quarterback market, according to multiple reports, weighing his options before signing on the dotted line with any team. He's also drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings, most notably.

It's been an up-and-down first six years to Jones career since being drafted sixth overall in 2019 by New York. Despite his inconsistencies, however, Jones wound up signing a multi-year extension with the Giants in March of 2023.

That decision wound up backfiring, as the franchise benched and parted ways with Jones in the middle of last season. He wound up signing with the Vikings to finish out the 2025 campaign, where he could catch on again.

The Browns may have other plans, though as Andrew Berry works to build a completely new quarterback room for next season. Jones would represent a potential reclamation project for head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

