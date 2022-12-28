According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.

If the Cleveland Browns were to part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods, possible names for a replacement are beginning to surface. We've shared reports multiple times of the Browns potentially looking into Jim Leonhard. A few other names are beginning to surface, according to a report.

Dennard Wilson, Jerry Gray, and Karl Scott could be potential names for the Browns to take a look into. Cleveland's defense has played better during the back half of the season -- but the lapses were glaring prior -- and still are at times.

Leonard is a former player for the Browns, who spent multiple seasons as a standout defensive coordinator. This seems to be a popular name thrown around currently.

At this time, Gray is a defensive backs coach with the Green Bay Packers, coaching talented corners such as Jaire Alexander. He is 60 years old and played in the NFL for nearly 10 seasons.

Scott is coaching the Seattle Seahawks secondary currently, which futures bright young players in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

The Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Passing Game Coordinator is Wilson. Wilson is a former safety in the league.

All of them are qualified, up-and-coming assistant coaches around the NFL. Cleveland has two games left in the season, and Woods being relieved of his duties likely wouldn't happen until the season is over.

