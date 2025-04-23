Todd McShay Makes Shocking NFL Draft Prediction for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns probably won't be taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft. That much we know.
Sanders' stock has plummeted over the last couple of months, so much so that many are expecting him to fall out of the top 10 entirely. But could the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback actually drop all the way to the Browns in the second round?
NFL insider Todd McShay thinks so, as he is projecting Cleveland to snatch Sanders with the 33rd overall pick on Friday night.
Funny enough, some are wondering if the Browns will trade back into the first round to land Sanders, but imagine if they are actually able to stand pat and nab him at No. 33?
Considering all of the quarterback-needy teams heading into the draft, it seems difficult to fathom Sanders having that much of a freefall. You have to figure that he wouldn't get past the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21, but you never know.
Previously, Sanders had been viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this class, and some even felt he was neck and neck with Cam Ward. But now, Sanders' stock has dropped so significantly that there are some who have Jaxson Dart ranked ahead of him.
Cleveland swung a trade for Kenny Pickett and signed Joe Flacco to address its situation under center this offseason, but there is no question that the Browns still need a franchise quarterback. Whether or not they will be able to bag one in the draft remains to be seen.
