Where Browns Land Among Potential Aaron Rodgers Fits
The Cleveland Browns are in a very interesting situation at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is still under contract for big money over the next two years, but it's clear that he's not a starting caliber quarterback anymore.
More than likely, the Browns would prefer not to turn back to him under center. They could look to draft a rookie quarterback with their high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or they could consider the free agency and trade markets.
A situation is brewing that has brought some questions up about Cleveland as a potential fit. Aaron Rodgers appears likely to part ways with the New York Jets this offseason.
Some fans have raised the question, could the Browns end up showing interest in signing him?
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated took a look at the next potential chapter of Rodgers' career. When it came to Cleveland, he had them listed as a team with a quarterback dilemma that would be a bad fit.
"Rodgers playing with coach Kevin Stefanski would be fascinating to watch. But we can’t assume every veteran QB would do well with Stefanski just because of Flacco’s epic five-game run with Cleveland last season. The Browns were lucky to get the scorching-hot version of Flacco to make the postseason, but they also learned in the wild-card loss to the Texans how ugly the lows get over the course of a season. And there’s the whole mess with Deshaun Watson. The team may have to play him again due to the guarantees and potential dead money in perhaps the worst contract in NFL history."
While the idea of Rodgers running the Browns' offense could appeal to some, he simply would not be a great target.
If he's looking for a lot less money than he's been getting, he could be an option. But, Cleveland cannot afford to give another quarterback much with what they're paying Watson. A short-term deal for quite a bit less money could be something they consider, but it's highly unlikely.
Rodgers has had a rough rollercoaster season with the Jets this offseason. His numbers haven't been horrible, completing 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, he is not playing like the Rodgers that fans have come to expect him to be.
Fans should go ahead and cross Rodgers off the list of potential Browns' targets. There will be some who suggest the team as a fit, but they simply aren't at this point.
To make a quarterback change, Cleveland will have to either draft a quarterback or sign a younger name that will be asking for much less money than a quarterback of Rodgers' status.