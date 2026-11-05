Browns Have 4 Young Players Who Deserve More Playing Time as Season Hits Halfway Point

The Cleveland Browns season hits the half way point and they sit as the eighth seed in the AFC at 5-3. They only play three more games against teams over .500 and have a chance to make a push for the playoffs. The team has arrived sooner than anyone thought because their roster is filled with rookies and second-year players.

Almost 30 percent of the game-day roster is composed of players from the last two draft classes. Eight such players are starters that have heavily contributed to winning. Carson Schwesinger was Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are competing for Offensive Rookie of the Year this season.

The young players have stepped up on both sides of the ball, but these non-starters need to get more playing time in the second half of the season to make the playoffs.

Dylan Sampson

Sampson started the season as the backup running back to Quinshon Judkins, but got hurt in the first game. He returned in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans and showed off his speed by averaging 7.5 yards per rush and 10.7 yards per reception in the win. Sampson only got one carry for seven yards in last week’s blow-out loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The offense has struggled to run the ball all season and Sampson should be given more opportunities to find a spark. He can run on the outside and catch screen passes to keep the defense on its toes. The offense is night and day when he touches the ball.

Isaiah Bond

The second-year receiver only has five catches this season for 86 yards. He got most of his playing time at the beginning of the season when Jerry Jeudy struggled and KC Concepcion left a game with a concussion. Jeudy improved and Concepcion did not miss any other time, so Bond got pushed to the sideline.

The speedster can take the top off of the defense and open up the middle of the field for Concepcion and Boston. He had a couple of bad drops in their loss against the New York Jets, but the weather conditions made things difficult. If Shedeur Sanders starts for the Browns, then Bond should get more playing time as they had chemistry last season and Sanders throws a better deep ball than Watson.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) returns a fumble during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adin Huntington

Huntington has gotten plenty of playing time and has played really well by stacking up 3.5 sacks. He anchored the middle of the defensive line when Mason Graham and Michael Hall Jr. were out with injury. Both players returned to the lineup and Huntington’s snaps will decrease.

Both Graham and Hall Jr. still look like they are playing injured and Huntington should start over Hall Jr. He has been providing pressure over the center and has gotten in the backfield to help stop the run. The defensive line needs him to help them slow down the rushing attack, which they have struggled to do this season.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The strong safety out of the University of Toledo was considered a “steal” in the second round of the NFL draft. His playing time has steadily been increasing and he has shown why. McNeil-Warren has laid some big hits on running backs and helped them stop the Titans at the goal line. He is behind Grand Delpit on the depth chart.

Ronnie Hickman has started at free safety and there have been a couple of communication breakdowns in the secondary. McNeil-Warren’s college film suggests he can play in the middle of the field and read the offense. He should get more opportunities to be a ball hawk in the secondary.

The young players are contributing up and down the roster and if the Browns wish to play their way into the playoffs, then these four players should be utilized more in the second half.