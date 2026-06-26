Top-5 Cleveland Browns' Players Under 25-Years Old

Football has always been considered a young man’s game, and even in an era where a few select careers can extend beyond what was considered unimaginable some years ago, having a young core of standout players can separate good teams from bad ones.

This is one of the reasons why Cleveland Browns’ fans should feel optimism going forward, as one quick look at their roster reveals a number of highly talented individuals manning key positions on offense and defense.

Here are the Browns Top-5 players under 25 years of age by the start of the upcoming regular season, not counting rookies who have yet to debut in real game action:

Carson Schwesinger (23), linebacker

After just one season in the NFL, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year might not be far off from the title of “Browns’ best player overall”, depending on how you rank him alongside the previous Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jared Verse, and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Denzel Ward.

What isn’t up for debate is how impactful Schwesinger was last season, and how much Cleveland is counting on him to take another step forward as a player and leader on this team.

His spot as the No. 93 player on the yearly NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list according to the players, might seem a little low given his 156 total tackles in 16 games, which put him sixth in the league. He also added three passes defended, 2.5 sacks and a couple of interceptions. Making more splash plays should be the main objective for 2026.

No. 93 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Browns LB Carson Schwesinger! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/mam7nlaoz2 — NFL (@NFL) June 25, 2026

Harold Fannin Jr. (22), tight end

Just like with Schwesinger, Fannin being left out of the Pro Bowl seemed unfair. The rookie tight end entered the season second on the depth chart and summarily proceeded to lead the team in receptions, yards per receptions and touchdown grabs as a third-round rookie.

Fannin’s ability to line up all over the formation makes him a matchup nightmare, despite being a bit undersized. The Browns invested two of their first three picks on wide receivers in the past NFL Draft, but Fannin could very well retain his role as the team’s top target in 2026.

Mason Graham (23), defensive tackle

The Browns’ top pick last year might have struggled early on, but he clearly found some rhythm as the season progressed despite playing a position that doesn't always offer jaw-dropping stats.

The Browns will be counting on Graham to improve his pass rushing skills after a rookie season where he showed flashes of dominance as a run stopper.

Ronnie Hickman (24), safety

A former undrafted free agent, Hickman has no doubt paid his dues in Cleveland, snatching a starting role over more familiar, veteran names.

With speculation surrounding fellow safety Grant Delpit’s future with the franchise, Hickman is facing a crucial season which could lead to a big payday when the next offseason comes around.

Quinshon Judkins (22), running back

The second round pick out of Ohio State in 2025 had some spectacular moments last season, despite starting the year on a league-mandated suspension and ending it on injured reserve.

Judkins might not be an every-down back, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing in itself, but he will need to elevate his 3.6-yard per carry average in order to maintain his standing as the main protagonist in the Browns’ backfield.