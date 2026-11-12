Browns Stood Still at Deadline, But Could Still Target These 2 Free Agents in 2027

Well, it certainly wasn't a memorable 2026 NFL Trade Deadline for the Cleveland Browns.

After weeks of waiting to see what the Browns' front office would do at the deadline, the day came and went, and nothing was done. Not a single outgoing move or incoming addition, leaving just the same 53 guys that marched to a 5-4 record to try and create a playoff push in the second half of the season.

But that doesn't mean the Browns are a perfect squad. Honestly, they are far from it.

With holes on both sides of the ball, Cleveland obviously isn't in a contending spot, with the front office more inclined to carry their draft capital into the upcoming offseason.

Instead of making moves now, the Browns will likely explore what becomes available this offseason as a way to strengthen the group, especially considering the front office will have a much better feel of where big-time additions are needed.

Here are two 2027 NFL Free Agents the Browns could target this offseason:

Offensive Guard - Quenten Nelson

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quenton Nelson ended up being traded at the deadline, going from the Indianapolis Colts to the Seattle Seahawks.

While Nelson is likely going to become a Hall of Famer by the time his career comes to a close, the Colts are actively entering a rebuilding period, and the contract Nelson is going to command is far greater than they feel comfortable paying.

If the Seahawks keep slipping down the NFC West standings, all while Nelson remains injured for the next couple of weeks, the two sides could call the deal a wash and part ways this offseason. After all, Seattle only gave up a third- and fifth-round pick, and if Nelson is asking too much money to be trusted after injury, he could enter the open market.

But that isn't something that should deter the Browns.

Instead, they should go in and make an offer for the 30-year-old to come to Cleveland.

For the past few years, the Browns have been trying to build the next era of an offensive line that was once anchored by the legendary Joe Thomas. While they seem to have two strong rookies in Austin Barber and Spencer Fano, they need someone to slide in and lead them.

Nelson would be the perfect fit, not just because of his experience and leadership, but because even if he takes a slight decline, he is a major upgrade to the Browns' lackluster group they currently have.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely leaving this offseason, so the Browns will have much more flexibility in offering a free agent like Nelson a nice contract.

Cornerback - Cobie Durant

Aug 11, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether or not the Browns really want to have a cornerback on their mind this offseason, they will have to.

Denzel Ward is continuing to age, all while Tyson Campbell and the rest of the squad continue to be rocky, Sunday-in and Sunday-out. The front office has attempted to build a relatively young, impressionable group over the past couple of years, but injuries and inconsistencies have broken up that group just as quickly as it formed.

This offseason, the Browns should make it a priority to at least sign one cornerback in free agency and take another in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In the case of free agency, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant stands out as a big-time target.

Currently on a $5.5 million deal, Durant is expected to command a bigger deal after a one-year rental with the Cowboys. With where the market is right now, and based on his current play, the 28-year-old should see a three-to-four-year deal worth roughly $18-24 million in total. That would net him anywhere from $6-to-8 million a season.

Durant is having an okay season, making 10 tackles, two pass deflections and one forced fumble across five games, but has struggled to stay on the field due to injury.

As long as he finishes the year strong, he may be able to shoot that value up even more.

But as long as the price doesn't shoot too high, the Browns should look to sign Durant and make him one of the staples for the back half of Ward's career in the Orange and Brown.