Browns' Week 3 Win Could Answer 3 Huge Questions About This Team

In only the third week of the season, the Cleveland Browns find themselves yet to answer many questions that they had coming into the season. Sitting at 1-1, they failed to provide any clarity on what this season can become. In one game the defense got torched and the offense looked unorganized, in the other, the defense bent but did not break and the offense responded when necessary. A win against the Carolina Panthers in a pivotal Week 3 game can help answer three main questions about this Browns team.

The Goal

It could be believed that the Browns would try and tank the season in order to draft a quarterback high in next year’s draft. If the Browns can win against the Panthers, then the season’s goal should be to compete and get the young players experience in high-leverage situations. A win on Sunday would show that they have enough talent on their roster and that the 2026 season would not just be a stepping stone for the 2027 draft. The Browns have an easier strength of schedule for this season and wins can add up should they play to the best of their ability.

Watson’s Resiliency

Should the Browns win against the Panthers, it is safe to say that Watson would have had to have a productive game. The Panthers lead the league in passing offense and Watson would have to outpace the league-leader in order to secure a win. The talk of the week has been whether Watson will get boo’d or not before his first home game. Watson has been asked about it in his weekly press conference and it will be in the back of his mind prior to kickoff. In a win, Watson will show that he bounced back mentally to block out all the noise.

The Defense is Back

The secondary was burned playing zone coverage in Week 1, but thrived in Week 2, as they played to their strength with more man coverage and they were a lot more successful. The defense will get tested against the aforementioned passing attack. A win against the Panthers would reveal that they slowed down the aerial offense just enough to allow their own offense to outscore them. The defensive coordinator will play to their strength the remainder of the season and the defense can prove that they are still one of the top units in the league.

Week 3 is very early in the season, but after the first two games, the Browns are still searching for their true 2026 identity. With a win against the Panthers, the home opener can be much more than just a celebration of football returning to Cleveland, it can also help define their season.