The Browns Have Found Something They Can Build Around

The Cleveland Browns' offense a couple of seasons ago was headlined by Jameis Winston leading in passing, Jerome Ford in rushing, and the receiving yards leaders were Jerry Jeudy (1,229), Elijah Moore (538), and David Njoku (505). Jeudy looked like a steal from Denver after getting him for fifth- and sixth-round picks, but unfortunately his light didn’t last.

Drops and bad QB play hindered Jeudy last season, so much so that his receiving total slashed in half to just 602 yards, even while amassing 100+ targets. Moore left last year to sign with Buffalo on a one-year deal; Njoku dealt with countless amounts of injuries, sadly hindering him to just 12 games and leaving in the offseason.

The pass-catching group looked bleak, but we didn’t know what we had in store for the next couple of years.

In 2025, Cleveland selected tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green in the third round, then picked up two wide receivers in this past year’s draft, KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round.

These three guys, along with other recent pickups like Isaiah Bond, have given new life to the receiving corps and to the fans.



Fannin had a historic rookie season, which saw him breaking multiple Browns franchise records, including the most receptions for a rookie in a season (72), receiving yards for a rookie tight end (731), and tying for third most receiving touchdowns as a rookie (6).

In the NFL, Fannin ranked second behind Tyler Warren in rookie tight end receiving yards, and was top-10 in the NFL in receiving yards by a tight end. This year, he is getting into a groove with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for the first time, catching five passes for 54 yards in the Week 2 win.

Boston and Concepcion have been great additions alongside Fannin, as Boston patrols the outer ends of the field looking to make big catches, and Concepcion jets around the offense commanding eyes, leaving the middle of the field for the reliable tight end.

Boston broke out vs. the Buccaneers, recording five receptions for 95 yards and a long 55-yard touchdown. He currently leads all rookie receivers in receiving yards (154) and receiving touchdowns (2). Concepcion has been getting his work too, as he also leads a rookie stat with the most receptions from a rookie through two weeks at 10.

In just two short years, Cleveland has seemingly found some structure at their skill player positions. Now, the good and bad part about this core is that they are super young; this group could be just glancing at their peaks and could be even better than imagined. But the NFL and sports are unpredictable, and you never know what could happen.

If you’re a Browns fan, though, you have to feel a whole lot better about the present and future than the past.